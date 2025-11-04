Waco resident honors late husband and supports local veterans

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Shirley Sims has a love for veterans. Not only did she marry a service member, but she also supports veterans in her community.



Shirley continues to support local veterans year-round.

Sgt. Louis Sims Sr. served in the Vietnam War and passed away 10 years ago.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“They’re the ones that make sure we’re able to go to sleep," said Louis Sims Jr.

Louis Sims Jr. is describing a military veteran and war hero — his father.

“Go play some video games. While they’re over there…whatever branch they served in or whatever title they have, they put their name on the line, and so they’re protecting us," said Sims.

Louis Junior said his father was his best friend and his favorite veteran. Louis Sims Sr. served in the Vietnam War after graduating from Mart H High, eventually serving as a sergeant for more than 40 platoons before his passing 10 years ago.

Mother and son continue to advocate for him and all veterans. For years, Shirley has been organizing events throughout Central Texas.

“I love doing this…earn the respect of your neighbors for what you do. This is something that I love to do. I started doing this a little bit before he got sick," said Shirley Sims.

She said she thinks about her husband daily, especially on October 31st — the anniversary of his death.

“He was there to sacrifice himself for this country, and that’s what he did, and he stayed in service and he got an honorable discharge," said Shirley.

“His stories just resonated with me. Every time we talk about a veteran, I hear a veteran, I see a veteran …I see my daddy," said Sims.

