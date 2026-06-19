Waco resale shop owner loses decades of memories to flooding, but says it's a chance to start over

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Harold Alexander, owner of Artier Resale on Washington Avenue in Waco, is cleaning up after Sunday's heavy rain left at least 6 inches of floodwater inside his shop.



Alexander's building is uninsured because he was told insurance wouldn't cover structures over 50 years old — and he has been in business for 52 years.

Despite losing items and personal memories, Alexander plans to rebuild with flood-resistant materials and convert his garage into a creative space.

Alexander will spend the next few days cleaning and sanitizing, then hold a sale Sunday to help clear out the store.

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Waco shop owner rebuilds after Sunday flooding hits business

Harold Alexander, owner of Artier Resale on Washington Avenue, is cleaning up his shop after floodwaters from Sunday's heavy rain reached at least 6 inches inside.

A dumpster sitting outside the store has already been filled once and is being filled again as Alexander works to clear out damaged belongings.

"I took this out completely, this is all coming out, and this in here this will all be coming out," Alexander said. "Every bit of my history was gone."

Alexander lives on the second floor of his shop. He said his building isn't insured because he was told insurance wouldn't cover anything over 50 years old — and he's been in business for 52.

Among the items lost was a piece of equipment he had relied on for decades.

"This is something that I've used for many years, for cutting fabric, and it's old school so it was really good," Alexander said.

Alexander said he had just remodeled the bathroom before the flood, but the next remodel will be built to withstand future flooding.

"We're going to go ahead and cut a 12 inch panel out, and then put concrete board, and then put title," Alexander said.

Despite the losses, Alexander said the flood is an opportunity to start fresh.

"This is going to give me an opportunity to, to start over. And now, the garage, I'm gonna get to turn it into a creative space and it's gonna also enable me to have people of all needs come through the front," Alexander said.

Alexander plans to spend the next few days cleaning and sanitizing the shop. He will not sell any damaged items, but he is planning a sale Sunday to help clear out the store.

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