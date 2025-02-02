Watch Now
Waco Police, SWAT standoff ends in suspect arrested Saturday night

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — One man was arrested after at least a five hour standoff with Waco Police and SWAT Saturday night.

Waco Police said they received a call around 6:30 p.m., responding near Chapel Creek Road.

25 News had a photographer on scene Saturday night, who observed officers using a loud speaker to communicate with the suspect.

Eventually, the Waco PD SWAT Team was able to safely get 35-year-old Randall Shaeffer from the residence.

Shaeffer was arrested and was charged with aggravated family violence assault by strangulation, injury to a child, and resisting arrest.

