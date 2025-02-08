Waco police, FBI are searching for an aggravated bank robbery suspect

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco police and the FBI are searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated bank robbery Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the Chase Bank on Hewitt Drive around 11:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned the suspect entered the bank and took an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint.

No one was injured and the suspect has not yet been found.

Waco police describe the suspect as a white man wearing white pants, a gray shirt, a gray jacket, and a black mask at the time of the robbery.

Detectives believe the suspect was driving a white Toyota Tundra.

Waco Police Department

Waco Police Department

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP(4357) and you can leave an anonymous tip. If that tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

A tip can also be sent to Tips.fbi.gov.

This is a developing story. 25 News will update on air and online and more information is available.