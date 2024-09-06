Waco Performing Arts Community Center holds ribbon cutting

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Performing Arts Community Center will offer 19 different classes starting this fall.

You can sign up for choir, acting, music classes and more.

The cost for per class is $15 if paid online, and $20 per class for in-person sign ups.

Each class lasts 80 minutes and they’re a one-time sign up with no commitment for the year.

The classes will be offered at various times throughout the the day and week.

At the end of the year, students will end up doing a talent show to showcase all they’ve learned.

Apart from classes, the new PACC will hold future events including music and entertainment.

If you are looking to sign up or look at specific times you can click here.