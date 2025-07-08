Waco native and country singer Pat Green grieves loss in Central Texas floods

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Waco native and country singer Pat Green shared that he and his family have "suffered a heartbreaking and deeply personal loss" from the Central Texas floods over the holiday weekend.

Green wrote in a statement on Facebook that he and his family is "grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy."

"Right now, we kindly ask for privacy and space as we mourn, support each other, and begin to process what comes next for our family," he wrote. "Thank you for your love, prayers, and compassion."

Green shared this post on social media:



Pat Green's wife, Kori Green, said in a separate social media post, "Pat's little brother John, his wife, Julia, and two of their children were swept away in the Kerrville flood. We are heartbroken and anxiously waiting for all of them to be found. Thank you for your prayers."

Pat Green canceled a show that was scheduled for July 5 due to weather and the tragedy around the Texas Hill Country. That concert has been rescheduled for Aug. 16.

The devastating floods in central Texas have left families and communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted. Every dollar donated here will go directly to helping victims recover.