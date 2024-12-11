Waco man sentenced to life in federal prison for coercion and enticement of a minor

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco man was sentenced on December 11th, 2024, to life in federal prison for one count of coercion and enticement of a minor.

According to court documents, Bailey Warren Lowe, 25, used a Snapchat account to request sexually explicit images from a 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

Lowe would become angry and threaten to expose her if the victim acted slowly or if the photos did not meet his expectations.

In early 2022, Lowe drove to the minor’s residence, where they engaged in sexual activity in his vehicle,

When the minor told Lowe she was 13-years-old, he demanded she not tell anyone about them because he was 22 and could get in trouble.

Lowe was enlisted in the Navy at the time.

An FBI investigation revealed multiple chat conversations and instances of sexual exploitation between Lowe and additional victims between the ages of 10 and 15 years old.

Lowe pleaded guilty on December 5th, 2023. U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

The FBI investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Gloff prosecuted it.

