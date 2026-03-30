Waco Latino leaders seek to remove Cesar Chavez from local mural following sexual abuse allegations

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Latino leaders are calling for the removal of Cesar Chavez from a local mural after sexual abuse allegations surfaced against the activist..



Local Latino leaders are working with the City of Waco to remove Cesar Chavez's image from a South Waco Community Center mural following recent sexual abuse allegations against the activist.

While supporting the mural change, neighborhood association president Armando Arvizu expressed frustration over a perceived double standard, contrasting the quick action against minority figures like Chavez with a lack of accountability for political figures he associated with the "Epstein files."

The Hispanic Leaders Network says the mural change could happen within the next few weeks, with potential replacement figures including national or local icons like Dolores Huerta or Ernesto Fraga.

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Waco Latino leaders are calling for the removal of Cesar Chavez from a local mural following recent sexual abuse allegations against the activist.

Local Latino leaders in Waco are calling for the removal of Cesar Chavez's image from a South Waco mural following recent sexual abuse allegations against the political activist.

The push to alter the mural on Speight Avenue comes two weeks after Waco ISD began considering a name change for Cesar Chavez Middle School due to the same allegations. The accusations stem from Chavez's time fighting for Latino rights with the Farm Workers Union in the 60s and 70s.

"I think the consensus is definitely to remove the Cesar Chavez figure from that mural," Hector Sabido said.

Sabido is a board member of the Hispanic Leaders Network. He said the organization is currently communicating with the City of Waco to replace Chavez on the mural at the South Waco Community Center. The change could happen within the next few weeks, with potential replacement figures ranging from national to local icons like Dolores Huerta or Ernesto Fraga.

The mural, unveiled in September 2025, features the faces of prominent Hispanic and Latino leaders.

"This is a man that many of us looked up to," Sabido said.

"Unfortunately, these allegations that have come forth have definitely put a stain on that, but his contributions still are very strong and are admired," Sabido said.

Armando Arvizu, president of the Cesar Chavez Neighborhood Association, played a large role in gathering support to include Chavez on the mural. Arvizu supports removing the image to stand with the victims.

"He was the most active community leader in the 70s and in the early 60s too, and uh he made a great impact," Arvizu said. "He's done a lot for the farmers union, uh, but I will always take the position of, of the rape victim and how they went through life being silent."

While Arvizu is on board with the removal, he feels there is a double standard regarding the quick call to action against the Chicano icon.

"You know, the Trump administration has so many people that were at on the Epstein file, and they're still there. When it's one person Hispanic they go after them, you know, African American, but, but you have the other side they're doing it out right in the open and no-one seems to care," Arvizu said.

The City of Waco provided 25News with the following statement regarding the Cesar Chavez mural

We’re proud of the Hispanic Heritage mural at the South Waco Community Center, created in partnership with local neighborhood and arts leaders to celebrate the community’s culture and history.



We’re aware of questions regarding the mural. At this time, no decision has been made, and we are listening to community feedback while reviewing options.



Our focus remains on honoring Hispanic heritage in a way that reflects shared values.

Jonathan Cook, Director of Parks and Recreation

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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