Waco High School students start local chapter of national gun violence advocacy group, Students Demand Action

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco High School students launched a local chapter of Students Demand Action (SDA) to help advocate for ending gun violence in our community and country. The goal of the group is to mobilize the young community to take action through advocacy, education, and getting involved in its mission.



The local chapter's founders, Brooks Braunstein, and Eisley Lawson, both say they have a passion for advocating for gun safety.

The group's next meeting is March 16.

Some members will be attending Advocacy Day in Austin later this month.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It can be really scary going to school," Waco High Sophomore Brooks Braunstein said.

It's a fear that some children and parents live with during the school year, but a group of local students wants to help change that.

"That's something that really pushed us was the feeling of being in a classroom and not knowing if we would even be leaving," Brooks said.

Waco High Sophomore Brooks Braunstein told 25 News he has always felt passionate about advocating against gun violence.

Brooks and his classmate— Junior Eisley Lawson— launched the Waco chapter of Students Demand Action over the weekend. SDA is a national movement of high school and college students advocating to end gun violence and educating the community.

Both teens say this is something they hope will make a difference in our community.

"Growing up in this generation, it's pretty hard just to ignore gun violence," Brooks said.

According to data from Everystat— part of Everytown, the largest gun violence prevention organization in America— an average of more than 4,000 people die by guns each year in Texas.The rate of gun deaths has increased by more than 40% in a decade in our state.

Eisley says while it makes her feel hopeless when she sees about school shootings in our country—this group gives her hope for the future.

"I'm seeing it so constantly, and nothing is being done about it," she said.

Right now, Brooks and Eisley said the main goal of the group is to reach out in our community and get the word out so people know they are here. They also have plans later this month to head to our state capitol for advocacy day to meet with state lawmakers to discuss current legislation and bills.

