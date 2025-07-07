Waco Fire rescues woman stranded on an island in Middle Bosque River

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A woman was rescued from the Middle Bosque River Monday afternoon in a multi agency response.

Waco Fire Chief Bergerson tells 25 News That two engines, one ladder truck, two rescue boats, one rescue truck, and one battalion chief, totaling 17 personnel, helped rescue the woman.

Chief Bergerson says a girl waded across the river to an island to fish. Then the water rose rapidly and she was stranded.

"Our Swiftwater Rescue Team was able to throw a rope with a special ring on it to her and then bring her back across the river to land," Chief Bergerson said.

The woman was not injured.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office assisted in the response, and Waco FD was the lead agency.