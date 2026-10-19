Waco community unites following local man’s death

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — It’s been one week since Isaiah Terrell’s body was found in a pond at Lake Waco Golf Club. Some neighbors said they feel connected to the Waco native's death.

“I just think there are a lot of unanswered questions that people are wondering about," said resident Cathy Moore.

Moore told 25 News that the death of 27-year-old Terrell has brought the community closer together. Moore said she, like many others in the community, is feeling the heartache of losing someone who had so much life ahead of him.

“I’m one of those; they call me Snoop Dog because I get on there and I look into everything and I read all about him and he just seemed like a really nice kid, just something isn’t getting right about what happened, something isn’t sitting right," said Moore.

Moore isn’t the only one who has strong feelings about this. One father in Waco explained why he feels the community is coming together over this tragic loss.

“It’s just sad; that’s the only thing I can think of is that it’s just sad. I just felt like he knew a lot of people, had great energy ... I didn’t know him personally, but he was part of my family members ... so I feel like he had great energy," said resident Faybian Clark.

Others who didn’t want to go on camera said they feel like the case reminds them of Nolan Well. Another person said anyone who is a parent would feel sad about hearing of Isaiah’s death.

25 News requested the police report on the Oct. 12 incident, and an official with the department said the department handles these matters within the time frames allowed, and they’re working on releasing the records to 25 News.

Moore and many others want the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

“Where he was, what happened ... if someone accidentally slipped something into his ... you know something. Just the truth comes out, and that’s the main thing, and get justice for him. It’s a very sad case, and not knowing, I feel like that’s just the worst ... especially for those parents. I feel for those parents," said Moore.

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