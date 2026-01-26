Waco business owner turns no school day into family time with creative sledding

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Waffle Company owner Seth Dumont is enjoying unexpected family time during school closures caused by severe winter weather, using creative sledding methods like sheet pans and baking bowls to make memories with his children.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Seth Dumont is making the most of an unexpected gift – extra time with his children during widespread school closures caused by severe winter weather across Central Texas.

The Waco Waffle Company owner said he's loving having his kids home, whether it's a normal day off or one caused by severe weather conditions that shut down all local school districts.

Like many families across the region, Dumont has gotten creative with winter activities, turning household items into sledding equipment.

"But the most common thing we used was sheet pans and baking bowls," Dumont said.

The family joined approximately 200 church members for a sledding adventure on an 80-foot hill leading down to the river bottom.

"They absolutely love it and on Saturday we've got a big 80-foot hill down to the river bottom and about 200 of us from the church went sledding," Dumont said.

While many businesses have closed due to the weather conditions, Dumont has kept his waffle shop open, welcoming customers who venture out despite the icy conditions.

As a volunteer firefighter, Dumont understands the safety risks posed by the current weather and is urging caution among community members.

"It's not very often to have all the school districts shut down, a lot of restaurants and a lot of the businesses. There's a lot of the snow on the ground and it's iced over so safety should be our first key with kids," Dumont said.

Despite the challenging conditions, Dumont continues to emphasize both safety and enjoyment during this rare weather event.

"Stay safe with us out there guys and enjoy the snow while we have it because we don't get it often," Dumont said.

The business owner is balancing his responsibilities as an entrepreneur and volunteer firefighter while savoring these unexpected moments with his family during the unusual winter weather.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

