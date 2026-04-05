WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Nathon Woods, the owner of the former Waco barbecue joint "In the Woods BBQ," has advanced to the top 20 in a national entrepreneur competition to help restart his business.

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Waco barbecue owner advances to top 20 in national entrepreneur contest to rebuild his local business

Woods is competing in the Entrepreneur of Impact contest hosted by Daymond John of "Shark Tank." He is currently in second place and needs votes to win the grand prize, which includes $25,000 and a feature in Entrepreneur magazine.

Back in 2022, Woods was forced to close his restaurant after repeated break-ins. Now, he is making a comeback with a new "to-go" barbecue concept designed to deliver true, slow-smoked flavor without the wait for people on the go.

"A competition like this being nationwide and for me to make it to the top 20. I'm hysterical on the inside. I wish I could show you that little boy inside of me right now, because I'm super excited," Woods said.

Woods says he never expected to get this far and is grateful for everyone who has supported him along the way.

Meanwhile, he is working with Startup Waco and the Small Business Development Center to rebuild his business. Woods is encouraging other local entrepreneurs to do the same.

You can vote at this link.

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