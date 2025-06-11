Waco animal shelter at 144% capacity, waives adoption fees

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Waco's Pet Circle Regional Animal Shelter is at 144% capacity with over 220 dogs. All adoption fees are waived as the shelter faces critical overcrowding and resource strain.



The Pet Circle Regional Animal Center has been operating at more than 100% capacity for dogs for months, currently reaching 144% capacity as more animals arrive and fewer find permanent homes.

Out of space and out of options, the Pet Circle Regional Animal Shelter is making an urgent plea to help find homes for their dogs.

"We're seeing a lot of young animals come in," Melissa Sheldon with the Pet Circle said.

November was the last time the Pet Circle Regional Animal Center was below 100% capacity.

"We have seen an influx in animals for the last couple of weeks now, but we're set up for about 189 dog kennels, and we're maintaining right now at about 220, so we're very over capacity," Sheldon said.

That's more than 30 dogs over capacity — and that number doesn't include the 200 dogs in foster programs. Sheldon said this is a very critical time for the shelter, as every kennel and spare space is full.

"With more animals, food costs go up, enrichment goes up, right, because we're having overtime to care for all these animals," Amanda said. "So it kind of puts a strain on our resources."

The average length of stay for these dogs is about two weeks, but lately, there have been more dogs coming in than leaving. That alone is leading to increased food costs, along with the additional costs for animals in foster programs, which is why the shelter is asking for the community's help.

"If you're missing your dog, check the shelter, if you're looking for a new dog, even fostering is free, so if you want to take a dog for a few days, it helps us out greatly, and you may find your future forever," Sheldon said.

If you want to adopt a dog, now is the time since all adoption fees have been waived.

Amanda noted several contributing factors to the overcrowding: people being out of school, making their lives busier, financial challenges of pet ownership, and lack of spaying and neutering.

The shelter offers foster programs for those who can't commit to adoption but want to help with spacing. They also need volunteers and accept financial donations. Pet owners are encouraged to get their dogs microchipped.

