Waco Ale Co. expands to larger downtown location, rebrands as Waco Brewing Co. before year-end

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Local brewery, Waco Ale Co., is expanding to a much larger location in downtown Waco and rebranding with a new name.

Waco Ale Co. owner Austin Brock announced plans to transform the building at 1004 Franklin Avenue into the new home for what will become Waco Brewing Co. The move represents a significant expansion for the local business as downtown Waco continues to attract new establishments.

"We kind of think it's going to be the epicenter of everything that's coming on downtown," Brock said.

The Franklin Avenue location sits in an area of downtown that has seen recent business growth, including the opening of Webster Market. Brock believes the corridor between Austin and Webster streets is poised to become a major destination.

"I really think this is going to be the new hot spot between Austin and Webster. I really believe that with all the new businesses coming in. I think and with all the upgrades that Waco's doing, it's walkable now, it's safe, it's well lit," Brock said.

Along with the name change to Waco Brewing Co., the new location will offer expanded amenities designed to attract families and diverse customers. Plans include a playground, arcade, pickleball court, dozens of televisions and an expanded food menu.

"It's going to be something that Waco really needs that's inviting to everyone," Brock said.

The new building is nearly five times larger than the current Austin Avenue location, which will allow the brewery to significantly increase distribution to retail stores. Brock and his wife Taylor, both Baylor University alumni, have noticed changing demographics among their customers.

"That's one thing we have seen in the past, it was an older crowd at breweries and stuff, and now we are getting a lot of the college kids in and I think the same thing. They have a different taste. They don't want just the mainstream stuff. They come in and try all of our fancy beers," Brock said.

Construction work has begun on the new location, though the business is still waiting on permits to continue renovations. Brock remains optimistic about the craft beer industry's future.

"Craft beer, I don't think it's going anywhere for a long time. I think it's here to stay," Brock said.

Waco Brewing Co. hopes to open the new Franklin Avenue location before the end of the year.

