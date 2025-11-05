Voters approve all 17 state-wide propositions including funding to help fix Texas' water crisis

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — All 17 state-wide propositions made it through with flying colors on Election Day including propositions that would safeguard funding for TSTC and solutions to Texas' water crisis.

The Texas Secretary of State's Office calling the election just after eighty-percent of precincts reported.

The two biggest winners of the night were Propositions 7 and 10. They both collected more than 2.3 million votes each and both provide property tax exemptions to homeowners.

State Representative Pat Curry said everything that passed will go into effect on January 1st, 2026.

“Most importantly I wanna thank the voters for voicing their opinion in this. The ones who got out and voted, thank you. Turn out was a little lower than I’d hoped but at the end of the day it’s extremely important to get out and vote and please keep doing that, for those of you that did, " he said.

Rep. Curry added, "For those of you that didn’t get out and vote, you missed an important opportunity to help out your own community and the State of Texas."

