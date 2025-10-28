WACO, Texas (KXXV) — One of the proposition on Texas’ November ballot is gaining a lot of attention online right now. We're talking Proposition 7.

One Facebook user writing, “This is what I have been fighting for in Texas."

Surviving spouses of veterans could soon say goodbye to property taxes

That’s just one Texan “fighting” for Proposition 7 along with countless others during early voting and in the days leading-up to Election Day.

Proposition 7 is a property tax exemption for unmarried surviving spouses of veterans who’ve passed away from conditions connected to their time in service.

“So, consequently this was just a protection mechanism and a loophole in the law that we were able to fix and anything having to do with taxes goes to the voters,” State Representative Pat Curry said.

If passed, Proposition 7 could not only exempt qualifying spouses from paying any property taxes on their homes, it would align Texas with the PACT Act. That's the federal law witch expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic materials, burn pits and more.

According to legislative documents, there are about 3,000 Texas spouses potentially eligible for the exemption according to pact act data.

“This is really a bigger issue in areas like Killeen, in Central Texas but in different pockets of the state and we have quite a few veterans that live here" said Rep. Curry.

Voters keep in mind, when you take a look at the legislative fiscal notes regarding the matter, it’s implied that local cities, counties, and special districts will have to adopt higher tax rates to offset any potential losses from the exemptions of Proposition 7.

