Voter registration deadline approaching for November election

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Deadline to register to vote in the November 5th election is less than a month away. For people now eligible to vote, or if you just moved to a new address, there are some things you’ll need to know if you want to cast your ballot.



The deadline to register to vote in the November 5 election is October 7.

To find out if and where you registered to vote, you can visit votetexas.gov

If you’re planning to mail in your ballot, the deadline to register is October 25.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I feel like I don’t know much about voting,” said Kate Johnson, a Senior at Baylor University.

“This will be my first presidential election,” said Emma Fraga, a Senior at Baylor University.

“Haven’t registered yet, but I’m planning to go home and vote,” said Maddie Griggs, a Baylor University Freshman.

A whole generation of voters is walking around the Baylor University campus. Neighborhood Reporter Dominque Leh asked a few students if they registered to vote in McLennnan County, but most are planning to take a trip back home to cast their ballot.

But what if your home isn’t driving distance away, or you’ve had an address change, you’ll have to register in the county you now live in. That deadline to register is October 7.

And it only takes a few steps--first you can find out if and where you’re registered to vote by visiting votetexas.gov

You’ll enter some basic information, like your name and zip code. If an old address is listed, you can select change your address—and fill out the necessary information.

Then print our your form, and you can either mail it to you elections office or drop it off

If you’re planning to mail in your ballot, the deadline to register is October 25.

“Even if you expect that the election is gonna go in favor or not in favor based on where you live in that state your in, it’s just important to say hey I’m an individual and I have a choice to make and I should use that choice.

Early voting begins October 21 and will run through November 1.

Follow Dominique on social media!