Veterans of Foreign Wars in Waco could be impacted by the government shutdown

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Waco isn't currently impacted by the government shutdown but that can change.



“Is it going to affect us long term? It may be because we don’t know how long this shutdown is going to last," said Nola Saldana, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 2148.

Nola Saldana, a commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said that right now, the VFW isn’t impacted by the government shutdown.

But she said that can change.

“We do get revenue sources outside of the VFW. If the shutdown impacts those, then we will be impacted," Saldana said.

Saldana explains that veterans rely on the VFW for resources to get by. She said the VFW can only last a few months without getting help from the government.

“We won’t be able to help…I would say within the next three months if this thing doesn’t get fixed," Saldana said.

"We won't be able to help…I would say within the next three months if this thing doesn't get fixed," Saldana said.

She said they will exhaust all their options before closing their doors.

“We’re not going to close our doors. We will still be able to pay the light bill. We’re going to be able to keep the lights on, and we will definitely be a place for people to come and fellowship," Saldana said.

