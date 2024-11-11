Veterans in Central Texas honor 50 years since becoming Airborne Rangers

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — As Americans all across the country honor our Veterans, a few came to Central Texas to celebrate their hard work and sacrifice for our country. Close to 100 Veterans and their families gathered together on Veterans Day Weekend in Woodway to honor 50 years since they became Army Airborne Rangers.



These are men who served in the Vietnam War and Special Forces. As Airborne Rangers, one of their jobs was jumping out of planes.

Servicemen and their families traveled from all across the country to visit their fellow brothers and celebrate a 50-year reunion.

Every time Jim Savell gets thanked for his service, he asks, "Were you worth it?"

“This is a time to gather with fellow brothers in the rangers; we all served together,” said Rich Luzack.

A band of brothers, Rich Luzak, is one of the thousands who stepped up to fight for our freedom.

“We did a jump down at Fort Bliss, Texas, and we were the opposing force the Rangers were against the 82nd Airborne Division,” he said.

Luzak traveled from Florida to visit his old friends, but that distance does not match the joy he gets from seeing his brothers again.

Close to 100 people, including those who served and their families, came to honor the 50-year reunion of the 1974 Army Airborne Rangers.

It was a time to remember each person's noble sacrifice to our country.

“It’s a moment to think about them; it brings a tear to your eye; it brought a tear to my eye today,” Luzak said.

These are men who served in the Vietnam War and all over the world, jumping out of planes

“We flew down, got suited up, jumped out a helicopter at 3:30 in the morning, it was dark, we’re jumping out into the desert,” he said.

As they gather together, reminiscing on their brotherhood 50 years later, they ask you one question when you thank them for their service.

“Were you worth it," said Jim Savell "Was my service worth what you’re doing now."

Some of these men are seeing each other for the first time in 50 years, which is why Luzak and Savell cherish these moments. They don’t know if they’ll see their friends again at the next reunion.

