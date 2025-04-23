‘Very good to be back home’: Calvert seniors celebrate return to beloved center

CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — The Calvert Senior Center has undergone crucial repairs after a kitchen fire damaged the building, but with major renovations complete, the city is rolling out the welcome mat.



After more than four months, the city of Calvert officially reopened the local senior center.

A kitchen fire that occurred last December forced the senior center to close for reconstruction, resulting in some of our elderly neighbors temporarily relocating to the Calvert Community Center.

These improvements included wall and ceiling repairs, a new kitchen and bathroom, and newly painted rooms.

Minor repairs are ongoing, but the city plans to celebrate the newly renovated center with a ribbon cutting sometime in the near future.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

15ABC asked Earlie Ross how she feels to be back at the Calvert Senior Center.

Ezekiel Ramirez Calvert resident, Earlie Ross shares her thoughts over the re-opening of the Calvert Senior Center.

“Very good. Very good to be back home. Just like being at home."

Ezekiel Ramirez The outside of the newly renovated Calvert Senior Center.

“I’m so glad to be back. I told him I wanted to come home, we all wanted to come home, so we all glad to be back in here and getting everything back in order,” Calvert resident, Beatrice Cephas said.

“We were used to this place, and we had to go to a new one, and it was like in a strange country, so it's fine to be back,” Calvert resident, Dora Shivers said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Calvert resident, Dora Shivers shares her thoughts over the re-opening of the Calvert Senior Center.

“Over there was different. Very different,” Ross said.

15ABC asked Ross to explain how it was different.

“Well, over there, you didn't feel homely at home. Closed in. Just felt like an open building."

But while the seniors were away, city officials made some major improvements to the senior center building.

Ezekiel Ramirez One of the new renovated rooms at the Calvert Senior Center.

“So this is all, painted and new,” Cephas said.

"We got a new restroom, painted.”

"This is where all the damage was,” she added.

Ezekiel Ramirez One of the new renovated rooms at the Calvert Senior Center.

“I haven't been in the kitchen but one time just to look, see what they did, and I’m so thankful that it only damaged the kitchen and the smoke, you know,” Calvert resident, Bertha Hanhart said.

And neighbors tell me these improvements have made their home away from home even better.

Ezekiel Ramirez Calvert seniors spending time together at the Calvert Senior Center.

“We appreciate the city for doing what they did and we appreciate all of us that cooperated and all of us that come to make it what it is,” Shivers said.

“They make sure that we're taken care of over here, and I appreciate that,” Ross said.