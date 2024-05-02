Valley Mills residents vote for a new mayor

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — Valley Mills has been experiencing flooding and ditch issues, and long-time resident Andy Sadler spent a recent early morning, along with other neighbors, tackling the overnight flood.

He says it's an ongoing problem, and with the upcoming election, he knows what he wants to see from his next mayor.

"I'm looking for someone who would work with us," Sadler said.

Joesph Amodio is running against current mayor, Ray Bickerstaff. 25 News sat down with Amodio and Bickerstaff, and asked about their priorities.

"With the mayor's seat, nobody ran last year, and I think that if people had a choice — I think they're more apt to go out and vote," Amodio said.

"They have not done audits in three years, and with that in mind, I would like to see that job through," said Bickerstaff, current Valley Mills Mayor.

They both explained how they would approach it.

"To get in there, into that office, and help the council do their jobs — to me, that's the most important that we work together," Amodio said.

"They've known me for a long time, and if I tell them this is what I'm going to do — we'll do what we say we're going to do," Mayor Bickerstaff said.

"If not, I'll be able to explain why we couldn't do what we tried to do."

As for Sadler, he knows what he wants and has his mind made up.

"We've got to unite together, versus divide the city," he said.

"I think the city council that we've got, they're several guys there that are doing the right thing, and they're starting to do things that should've been done years before."