Valley Mills ISD school bonds total more than $18 million

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — Valley Mills ISD wants to make several improvements to athletics and facilities, and it can be done if residents vote yes on election day.



VMISD has two separate school bonds that taxpayers can vote on

Early election is October 20th-31st. Election Day is November 4th

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Stacy Fancher went to Valley Mills ISD growing up -- and so did her kids.

"We have a lot of kids who go off to college with no preparation and no profession," said Valley Mills resident Stacy Fancher.

Now -- the district is putting a $18 million bond to vote in November. Fancher supports it --because the bond will expand the Career Technology Education program.

"The CTE program is highly beneficial because it applies to every single student in the school, not just students involved in certain areas, but all the students. It gives them a lot of work experience. Sometimes they will come out of high school with an associate's degree," said Fancher.

Proposition A, a $12.5M bond, will help to expand the Career Technology and Education Program, renovations to the current AG shop classrooms, playground improvements, and enclosing corridors at the local elementary school.

Proposition B, a $5.95M bond, which will help to improve turf on both the baseball and softball fields, restrooms, and more.

Our 25News crew reached out to Valley Mills ISD -- the school district provided us with the following statement from VMISD School Board President Mike Jones:

"I appreciate the service of the District Facility Committee in identifying facilities for the

District's bond propositions. The bond includes improvements that will update and modernize

our educational and athletic facilities. It is now time for the community to vote on the

proposals," said Mike Jones.

Fancher recognizes that taxpayers are currently paying off a $14M bond.

"The school has been very frugal with our money, and they have used it for things that are very beneficial to our children. My tax burden would be $10 to $13 a month, which is about $120 to $130 a year, and all I would have to do is cut back on that coffee at work," said Fancher.

But not everyone agrees with Fancher. Some took to social media to express their thoughts, with one person saying:

"I agree the turf is a waste of taxpayer dollars."

Neighbor and Former Mayor Josh Thayer is in favor of the bond and can see where improvements are needed.

"I don't know if you've been up to our fields, but it's built on a hill and it's very unlevel ground. I don't think you can push a wheelchair up to it right now," said Thayer.

