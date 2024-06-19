Utility flags: What they mean and how they affect Central Texas lawns

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

"Did anyone say anything to you?", asked 25 News reporter, Kadence Makenna.

"Not a soul, not a soul — nobody said a word, even the workers didn't say anything,” said Robinson resident, Patsy Wake.

“I just saw they had two or three different teams digging the holes and putting the little fence around it, but that's all."

Some Central Texas neighbors were upset when they saw different colored flags in their yards, then they noticed workers digging in their lawn.

The flags are a part of the process of fiber optic cabling being installed by Pavlov Media — they mark lines to make sure nothing is hit during the installation process.

25 News reached out the company to find out what the flags mean.

"The flags that you see are not ours, they represent utilities,” said Marketing Research Analyst, Anna Papadopoulou.

“Red flag is power, blue is water, yellow is gas, orange is communications, and green is sewer."

25 News spoke with some Central Texans off-camera, and they said they hadn't heard anything about the flags and construction.

Pavlov says they put out a press release and are sending out cards in the mail to alert the community of the project.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, and we hope to be out of your way as soon as possible,” Papadopoulou said.