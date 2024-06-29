TxDOT planning to fix damaged roads in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — "I fell in a pot and it had a noise, like a 'DZZZZ' noise," said Maribel Deluna, long-time Hillsboro resident, Maribel Deluna.

Mariel Deluna drives on Elm Street every day — she's been traveling on the road for 15 years.

Three years ago, her car was damaged.

"When I took it to the dealership they said it was cracked or something — had it not been under warranty, it would have cost me over $1,000 to fix it," Deluna said.

Maribel believes she lucked out that time — she believes the road damaged her car since the roads haven't been easy to drive on over the years, leaving her with a question...

"Why not put a little more focus on how to take care of the problem not just with patches?", Deluna said.

25 News took a drive down the road where Deluna's car was damaged and there's no question — it's a rough ride.

Regarding TxDOT's plans to fix Elm Street, Jake Smith says there is a major rehab project coming, but it will take a while to complete.

"Prioritizing, safety, traffic volume — there's just so many factors in play and ensuring that we're trying to keep roadways as passable as possible and as safe as possible," Smith said.

Smith says repairs will take a while to get to and other areas also need to be worked on, but Deluna wants TxDOT to keep one thing in mind.

"I understand that they might have bigger projects, as they often say, but if a bigger problem is going to take them five years to finish, why not take care of this?" she said.