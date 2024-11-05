TxDOT begins bicycle crossing improvements in Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — TxDOT aims to enhance bicyclist safety and intersection improvements with their newest project.



TxDOT is starting work on FM 2347 (George Bush Drive) at the Business 6 (Texas Avenue) intersection.

The construction is part of a $1.02 million project awarded to Larry Young Paving Inc.

The project's first phase is expected to be completed by November 14.

The project will be fully completed by February 2025.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I've heard of a bunch of accidents, like on bikes, mopeds, and it's nice to know, you know, we're seeing improvements, especially off that George Bush intersection," A&M student Trey Russo said.

There's a new TxDOT project on George Bush Drive to improve crossings for bicyclists.

"It is a pretty good thing to have the bike lane," A&M student Phoenix Feather said. "I'm happy they're doing it because I have been injured on my bike before."

The project consists of constructing separate bicycle lanes to provide a smoother intersection area for neighbors.

"I do like the idea of just on the side of each road having the tiny little space for a designated bike lane, just so cars know bikes are here, bikes know cars are here, and no possible cars are taking up the whole lane and potentially hitting a biker," Feather said.

Trey Russ is a student at A&M and uses his bike to get around every day.

Russ told 15ABC he's glad the city is working on making areas safer for bicyclists.

"I think an expansion, like, as you said, on that George Bush intersection is nice. I think the crosswalks are nice. Having the four-way stops makes it extra safe," he said.

Phoenix Feather told 15ABC that, given the number of close calls he's experienced on his bike, these safety improvements were necessary.

"When I'm on my bike, I'm trying to get to class as soon as possible, and people are driving, trying to get to where they're going as soon as possible, so sometimes when you're trying to cross streets and stuff like that, you're just trying to get in between cars and cars are going that way, so yes, I've had a couple of close calls," Feather said.

This is the project's first phase, and neighbors should expect construction at this intersection to continue for the following months.