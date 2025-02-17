Two teens lead Temple Police, Bell County Sheriff's Office on stolen car chase

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — An 18-year-old was arrested and a juvenile was detained early Sunday morning after leading police on a stolen car pursuit.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office was originally responding to a report of a car burglars near 17100 block of N.E. H.K. Dodgen Loop near 50th Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Once law enforcement arrived, the suspect vehicle, a white Kia Soul, was found and a deputy tried to stop the car. But the driver failed to stop and evaded arrest.

Other deputies with the Bell County Sheriff's Office and Temple Police officers pursued the driver and passenger, but the suspect vehicle eventually crashed in the 5000 block of South 31st Street near Water's Dairy Road.

The sheriff's office said the driver, identified as Jaedyn Sanders, and the passenger, an unidentified juvenile, got out of the car and ran. However, law enforcement apprehended to two suspects.

Sanders was booked into the Bell County Jail on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, evading arrest on foot, and an outstanding warrant from the Temple Police Department for criminal trespass.

The juvenile was detained for evading arrest on foot.

The sheriff's office said the Kia Soul was reported stolen by the Temple Police Department and the original burglaries of vehicle are being investigated by the agency.

Sanders' bond is set at $5,000 for evading arrest on foot and $2,000 for criminal trespass, but is awaiting arraignment on the evading arrest with a motor vehicle.