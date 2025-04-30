Two Cabinet Secretaries visit Texas A&M to address food security and national health

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Food security takes center stage, as HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the U.S. Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins visit our Texas A&M to talk about plans to change the nation's food supply.



On President Donald Trump's 100th day in office, two members of his cabinet stopped by Texas A&M.

To talk about the new world screwworm — a parasite that affects mammals and food security in our country.

This is part of the Trump Administrations plan to 'Make America Healthy Again.'

Rollins and Kennedy Jr. shared that progress has been made, but they still have a long way to go to ensure our country is healthier for everyone.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Our partnership, it's not partisan, it's not Republican versus Democrat. It really is making America healthy again and making American agriculture great again," U.S. Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins said.

"When I was a boy, we had the best food in the world. We were regarded as the healthiest people in the world. Today, we're the sickest," U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said.

To talk about the new world screwworm — a parasite that affects mammals.

"We've got to ensure that we're able to you know in this new threat that we haven't faced in decades that we're able to to protect our food supply here in America and certainly our cattle producers," Rollins said.

Food security in our country.

"Nearly 100 million Americans are obese in a country of 340 million, and the instances of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other diet-related diseases are on the rise, particularly in children and adolescents," Rollins said.

And shared solutions on plans to overcome them.

"Secretary Kennedy and I plan to make the most of this milestone to encourage healthy outcomes," she said.

"We need to stop poisoning our kids and making sure that Americans, once again, are the healthiest kids on the planet," Kennedy Jr. said.

Rollins and Kennedy Jr. shared that progress has been made, but they still have a long way to go to ensure our country is healthier for everyone.

"This is about national security, and it's about America retaining our position in the world," Rollins said.