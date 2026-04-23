Turning Point USA event at Baylor University draws hundreds of students, sparks access dispute

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Turning Point USA event at Baylor University drew more than 430 students, featuring prominent political speakers and sparking an access dispute.



Featured speakers included Border Czar Tom Homan, Benny Johnson, and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Students had mixed reactions: Attendee feedback was divided; some students appreciated the opportunity to hear the speakers' political plans, while others left early, calling the event disappointing and disrespectful

Turning Point claims community was blocked: Turning Point USA denied media access to the event and released a statement claiming Baylor University administrators blocked their attempts to open general admission to the broader Waco community.

The university stated it had no role in denying media access and clarified that organizers were told from the beginning the event was restricted to students, faculty, staff, and 125 invited guests.

You can watch the full story below:

More than 430 students attended a Turning Point USA event at Baylor University

Students react to Turning Point USA event at Baylor

According to the University, 438 people attended Turning Point USA’s tour stop at Baylor University's Waco Hall, an event that featured prominent political figures but drew mixed reactions from attendees and sparked a disagreement over media and public access.

The event featured speakers including Border Czar Tom Homan, Turning Point's Benny Johnson, and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton replaced Donald Trump Jr. at the last minute.

Senior Payton Marciniak attended the event and appreciated the opportunity to learn from the speakers.

"It’s very important for college kids to start getting involved in the political landscape, these past few years, we’ve seen the direct impact that the government has on our lives," Marciniak said.

"It was great to hear Benny’s hot takes on the current political drama scape that’s happening right now and then to hear Tom Homan's plans with the border and what he wants to do under the Trump administration," Marciniak said.

Another student left the event early, saying he felt disappointed, bored, and found the event disrespectful.

"We could do so much better, I don’t think we need someone on a giant stage just preaching information on a stage that’s kinda hurtful, I didn’t really gain anything out of it," the Baylor University Sophomore said.

Turning Point denied all media access to the event.

"Thank you for reaching out to our team about applying for a press pass to TPUSA’s event at Baylor University. Your request for press access is denied."

TPUSA Media

An hour before doors opened, the organization released a statement regarding general admission.

Due to university-specific restrictions for this event, attendance is limited to Baylor students ONLY, and we are unable to accommodate general admission guests this evening.



We understand that this is disappointing, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. We made every effort to open this event to the broader Waco community, but unfortunately, the administration has denied our attempts to do so. While over 1/20th of the student body has reserved tickets for tonight's event (an incredible achievement by our chapter) we've had over 4,500 of you reserve tickets as well. We reserved Waco Hall, a venue large enough to be able to accommodate the broader community, because we know how important Baylor University is to Waco, and we strongly believe this is the wrong decision by school administrators.



We truly appreciate your support of Turning Point USA, and we hope to host a future event in Waco that allows the larger community to attend.

Turning Point USA

"We made every effort to open this event to the broader Waco community, but unfortunately, the administration has denied our attempts to do so," Turning Point said.

Baylor University responded by clarifying that it had no role in denying media access, noting it was a Turning Point event. The university also addressed the claims about general admission, noting the addition of 125 invited guests from the organizing groups.

"The university was very clear from with event organizers in the beginning that the event would be for students faculty and staff only," Baylor University said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!