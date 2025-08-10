TROY, Texas (KXXV) — Trojans volleyball competes in an alumni game. One of the alumni is Ashley Mersch.

Watch the full story here:

Troy Trojan volleyball player to play for Team USA in International tournament

Mersch graduated from Troy this past May and is already writing the next chapter of her athletic career. The former Trojan will play in Europe for a volleyball tournament — the United World Games.

She also signs on to play volleyball and track & field at Rockford University. Mersch tells me what made Rockford the place to be for her.

"Definitely the environment. The coaches are so nice and the people everywhere are so nice also and just the school record is right there, so I'll be there easily," Mersch said.

"It's just exciting to have the experience and then to go on and play more. I love to compete, and it's just something that's always been a part of me," she said.

Mersch was selected as the Troy High School sportswoman of the year for 2024-2025.

