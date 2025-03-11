TROY, Texas (KXXV) — As Troy continues to expand, a proposed subdivision remains in limbo after being tabled for a third time at the latest city council meeting.



Troy City Council, for a third time, made no motion on a proposed subdivision amid community division

The proposed subdivision off Old Highway 81 has been on the table for months, and the city's need for more infrastructure and water is a driving force on the hold back

The City of Troy is rapidly growing with a need for more infrastructure, which has some neighbors concerned that the city may be moving too fast on the development

Check out the full story:

Troy residents divided over proposed subdivision as growth continues

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Troy has seen a 51 percent population increase since 2020, drawing mixed reactions from residents about how to manage the growth.

"I think growth is good in Troy, and I'm very supportive of all the small business support in Troy," said resident Tammy Ramirez.

Some residents, however, are concerned about the rapid expansion.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

"If you want that small town to stay a small town, then you need to control how it's going to grow," said Shelby Renovato, who worries the city is expanding too fast.

"Yes, they doubled in size, and I get it, and it's good, but it's happening too quickly and it's rough."

Others say they support the growth but believe there should be a better plan in place before adding more housing developments.

"I think we need to grow the schools first, and then we can think of adding more families," Ramirez said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

In a previous report, Troy ISD officials stated that student enrollment is nearing capacity, and Superintendent Neil Jeter has acknowledged the need for campus expansion in the future.

Concerns also extend beyond infrastructure.

"If you just let anybody come in, then that's a struggle because they're not going to have the same values as our community," Renovato said.

With the subdivision proposal being postponed for the third time, the future of the development remains uncertain. The city council has yet to determine the next steps.