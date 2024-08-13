‘Traffic nightmare’: Delays in Lampasas amid construction, start of school

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Micheal Haven takes his two kids to Lampasas High School every day, but their drive goes straight through construction near U.S. 281.

Since school has started, the traffic in the mornings and afternoons comes to a stop.

“I got through there – it was about 7:05 – and dropped them off,” Haven said.

“When I was coming back it was already backed up past 190, all the way down past the body shop and main stoplight. There’s a small window there, and if you don’t catch it you're stuck.”

Lampasas ISD Superintendent Chane Rascoe said weather throughout the spring and early summer months held up the construction.

Now, the district is trying to get word out to our community on how to beat the traffic. Rascoe said the area will be impacted for some time. He suggests being aware of the delays and new traffic patterns, leave early and be patient.

Staff is getting in earlier to accommodate those students arriving early.

Rascoe said the biggest thing is to slow down. The district has been working with TX-DOT to lower the speed limit.

Meanwhile, Haven said there isn’t a way around the traffic, but added once the construction is complete, it will be worth our neighbors time and patience.

“Once it’s all said and done and completed, it’s going to be worth it. The way they got the intersection, they're going to redo it and it’s going to be worth the hassle,” Haven said.

It’s not just students, parents, and staff sitting in this traffic. It’s also commuters heading to Burnet, Marble Falls and San Antonio.

Follow Allison on social media!