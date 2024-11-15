Traffic lights set to be installed at busy Hearne intersection to enhance safety

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — TxDOT is installing new traffic lights in front of the Pilot gas station in Hearne to ensure a safer traffic flow and make it easier for neighbors to get across the highway.



The traffic lights are set to be activated on Monday, November 18.

The traffic lights will help prevent accidents and improve traffic flow at the intersection.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I was happy to see when I drove through here on Tuesday, and we were stalled, that they were installing the actual lights,” Hearne resident Renee Johnson said.

TxDOT is installing new traffic lights in front of the Pilot gas station in Hearne.

It's part of a plan to ensure a safer traffic flow and make it easier for neighbors to get across the highway.

“Sometimes you have to wait maybe 15 to 20 minutes to get access to the road, so now I think with this traffic lights is gonna be like a benefit for this community,” Hearne resident Jean Jeremie said.

15ABC talked with some neighbors about how they feel about these safety upgrades.

Resident Paula Thomas told 15ABC she thinks the upgrades will increase the traffic in this area.

“It's a good area for the store, but it's also in the line of a lot of traffic, Thomas said.

“The traffic is terrible, so with the lights, I think it's gonna make it a little bit more hectic.”

But she tells 15ABC she appreciates TxDOT is looking out for neighbors' safety.

“The most important thing is the safety of everybody just trying to get in and out of here,” Thomas said.

LRenee Johnson is thrilled about the new traffic lights.

“When I return from Bryan, I want to stop here and grab something," Johnson said. "I’m like, oh, maybe not because of having to cross the road, so this will make it much easier.”

Calling them a vital improvement for the community.

“Safety is a concern, and so with all the big trucks and the speed that comes in and out of Hearne, and in fact, it is an awesome addition to the city,” Johnson said.