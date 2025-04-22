TPWD finalizes land acquisition for new state park in Lampasas and Burnet Counties

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has completed the second phase of a major land acquisition project for the development of a new state park in Central Texas. The department finalized the purchase of 1,100 acres spanning Lampasas and Burnet Counties, bringing the total area of the future park to more than 3,000 acres.

The newly acquired property, located across the Colorado River from Colorado Bend State Park, features 1.5 miles of Yancey Creek, limestone bluffs, and multiple natural springs. The land was purchased using a combination of sporting goods sales tax revenue and a one-time legislative appropriation, with support from the voter-approved Centennial Parks Conservation Fund—a $1 billion initiative approved in 2023 to enhance and expand state parkland across Texas.

“This marks a major milestone with the addition of 1,100 acres to our growing portfolio of public lands,” Jeff Hildebrand, chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, said. “Together with the earlier 2,020-acre purchase, this new state park will offer exciting recreation opportunities for all Texans.”

The acquisition supports TPWD’s broader effort to expand access to public lands statewide. Recent projects include the addition of 3,703 acres to Enchanted Rock State Natural Area and the acquisition of 500 acres for Lake Colorado City State Park.

TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz credited the department’s team and Texas voters for making the expansion possible. “These land purchases are a testament to the commitment of Texans to conserve our state’s natural beauty for future generations,” he said.

Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks, said the land’s unique terrain, access to the Colorado River, and post oak woodlands will provide new opportunities for recreation and conservation. “We are thrilled about this addition and the experiences it will bring to generations of park-goers,” Franklin said.