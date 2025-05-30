Today in Your Neighborhood: May 30

BELL COUNTY:

Bell County residents will see an end to Stage 4 water restrictions as crews finish replacing a major water line. The major water restrictions are set to be lifted tomorrow.

ROBINSON:

In Robinson, drivers should plan for detours as the city closes part of Highway 77 for manhole repairs.

TEMPLE:

The Temple Police Department is hosting "Burgers with the Badge" today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Fe Depot, offering free burgers and a chance to meet local officers.

