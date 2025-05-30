Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today in Your Neighborhood: May 30

Temple Police Department invites community to free "Burgers with the Badge" event today at Santa Fe Depot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Today in Your Neighborhood: May 30
Posted

BELL COUNTY:
Bell County residents will see an end to Stage 4 water restrictions as crews finish replacing a major water line. The major water restrictions are set to be lifted tomorrow.

ROBINSON:
In Robinson, drivers should plan for detours as the city closes part of Highway 77 for manhole repairs.

TEMPLE:
The Temple Police Department is hosting "Burgers with the Badge" today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Fe Depot, offering free burgers and a chance to meet local officers.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood