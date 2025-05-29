Watch Now
Today in Your Neighborhood: May 29

Morning traffic shifts south of Riverside Trail while Central Texas College opens campus tours and Riesel ISD hosts watch party for championship game.
LANE DIVERSION BEGINS ON OLD WACO ROAD IN TEMPLE
Drivers in Temple should prepare for traffic changes as the city begins diverting lanes on Old Waco Road this Thursday morning. The crossover will shift traffic onto newly built lanes beginning south of Riverside Trail. If you take this route, plan for some extra time on your drive.

CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE HOSTS NEW STUDENT ORIENTATION
Central Texas College is helping students prepare for the fall semester with new student orientation starting today at 9 a.m. The event also offers an opportunity for community members to tour the campus.

RIESEL LADY INDIANS COMPETE IN FIRST STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
The Riesel Lady Indians play in their first state championship game today in the 2A Division 1 championship. First pitch is at 1 p.m. at the University of Texas in Austin.
For those unable to attend, Riesel ISD is hosting a watch party at the high school cafeteria.

