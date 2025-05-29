Today in Your Neighborhood: May 29

LANE DIVERSION BEGINS ON OLD WACO ROAD IN TEMPLE

Drivers in Temple should prepare for traffic changes as the city begins diverting lanes on Old Waco Road this Thursday morning. The crossover will shift traffic onto newly built lanes beginning south of Riverside Trail. If you take this route, plan for some extra time on your drive.

CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE HOSTS NEW STUDENT ORIENTATION

Central Texas College is helping students prepare for the fall semester with new student orientation starting today at 9 a.m. The event also offers an opportunity for community members to tour the campus.

RIESEL LADY INDIANS COMPETE IN FIRST STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

The Riesel Lady Indians play in their first state championship game today in the 2A Division 1 championship. First pitch is at 1 p.m. at the University of Texas in Austin.

For those unable to attend, Riesel ISD is hosting a watch party at the high school cafeteria.

