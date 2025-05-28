Today in Your Neighborhood: May 28

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Here’s what’s happening in your area today:

STAGE 4 WATER RESTRICTIONS CONTINUE IN BELL COUNTY

Bell County remains under Stage 4 water restrictions as crews work to replace a major pipeline. This means no outdoor watering, car washes are closed, and strict water conservation is in effect until further notice.

ROAD CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON CHAPARRAL ROAD IN KILLEEN

Drivers in Killeen should expect delays starting today. Crews will begin work on Chaparral Road, from Highway 195 to the high school. Construction is expected to last through the end of June.

BAYLOR SCOTT & WHITE OPENS NEW URGENT CARE IN WACO

Baylor Scott & White is celebrating the opening of a new urgent care center on Crosslake Parkway in Waco. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for noon today.