Today in Your Neighborhood: May 27

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Today in Central Texas, Texas Sen. John Cornyn meets with Waco business owners as TxDOT implements new speed limits in Hewitt, and local schools begin offering free summer meals to children.

WACO MEETING

Texas Sen. John Cornyn is meeting with small business owners in Waco to discuss job creation, employment, and reinvesting in companies within local neighborhoods.

HEWITT SPEED LIMIT

Meanwhile, drivers in Hewitt should be aware that starting today, TxDOT is adjusting speed limits along Spring Valley. The new speed limit will be 40 miles per hour, with school zones changing to 30 miles per hour. Hewitt Police Department is asking drivers to slow down and stay alert.

WACO ISD

In education news, today is the first day Waco ISD and some other local districts are offering free breakfast and lunches to all children under 18.

