Today in Your Neighborhood: May 22

COLLEGE STATION COUNCIL MEETING
College Station city leaders will hold a council meeting tonight to discuss an ongoing water wells project and the state legislative session. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
KILLEEN FIRST RESPONDER ACTIVITY
Residents near the Killeen Airport may notice increased first responder activity tonight as the Aviation Department conducts an emergency exercise starting at 7 p.m.
BELTON GRADUATION
Police are warning drivers about possible traffic congestion near the Cadence Bank Center on I-35 due to Belton graduations today. Those not attending graduation ceremonies are advised to avoid the area.
Congratulations to all high school graduates.
