Today in Your Neighborhood: May 22

COLLEGE STATION COUNCIL MEETING

College Station city leaders will hold a council meeting tonight to discuss an ongoing water wells project and the state legislative session. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

KILLEEN FIRST RESPONDER ACTIVITY

Residents near the Killeen Airport may notice increased first responder activity tonight as the Aviation Department conducts an emergency exercise starting at 7 p.m.

BELTON GRADUATION

Police are warning drivers about possible traffic congestion near the Cadence Bank Center on I-35 due to Belton graduations today. Those not attending graduation ceremonies are advised to avoid the area.

Congratulations to all high school graduates.

