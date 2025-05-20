Today in Your Neighborhood: May 20

GOV. ABBOTT SIGNS NEW BILL

Governor Abbott signed a new state water bill that establishes the Central Texas Water Alliance, aimed at managing and developing water resources across Central Texas neighborhoods. The bill has received backing from McLennan and Bell counties, Fort Cavazos, and the Brazos River Authority.

DRIVING SAFETY

Meanwhile, drivers will notice increased law enforcement presence on highways as the "Click It or Ticket" campaign continues for its second day, reminding motorists about safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

MIDWAY ISD BOARD MEETING

In Woodway, the Midway ISD Board of Trustees is meeting tonight at 7 in the district administration building, with discussion of hiring a new public officer on the agenda.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Additiona