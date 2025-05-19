Today in Your Neighborhood: May 19

KILLEEN MEMORIAL:

Services to honor Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor III continue today in Copperas Cove, while local government bodies address important community matters.

A visitation for Captain Taylor will be held at the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Fire service members will conduct a formal salute at 4:30 p.m., followed by a recitation of the rosary and eulogy at 6:30 p.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove.

MARLIN SCHOOL BOARD MEETING:

In Marlin, the school board is meeting to discuss a separation agreement with current Superintendent Dr. Daryl Henson. The district's attorney will also be present for consultation regarding superintendent search firms. The meeting begins at 5 p.m.

BELL COUNTY COURT:

The Bell County Commissioners Court meets today at 9 a.m. to discuss new renovations to the Bell County Justice Center, including new sidewalks and ramps. Commissioners will also consider hiring new investigators at the district attorney's office.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.