Today in Your Neighborhood: May 15

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Happening today in your neighborhood:

KILLEEN RODEO

The 78th annual Rodeo Killeen kicks off tonight with military appreciation night, offering free admission to service members. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the main event starting at 8 p.m.

BAYLOR AND TEXAS A&M SPORTS

Sports fans have plenty to watch today with both Baylor and Texas A&M baseball teams in action. Both games start at 5 p.m., with the Bears facing UCF and the Aggies taking on Georgia. Former Baylor Bear Johnny Keefer will also be competing in the PGA Championship today.

WACO MEMORIAL SERVICE

In Waco, the McLennan County Peace Officer Memorial Service will honor lives lost in the line of duty. The service begins at 10 a.m. at Indian Spring Park.

