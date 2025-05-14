Today in Your Neighborhood: May 14

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — CENTRAL TEXAS — Happening today in your neighborhood:

MEMORIAL CONCERT IN KILLEEN

Students at Roy J Smith Middle School are honoring the memory of Serenity Baker at their spring concert tonight. The wind ensemble and symphonic band will be playing an original piece called "Pressure and Heat."

TEMPLE CITY COUNCIL VACANCY

The city of Temple is seeking to fill a council seat, and applications are open on Wednesday, May 14. Councilwoman Susan Long resigned from District Three, leaving the city to search for someone to serve the unexpired term, which ends next year.

