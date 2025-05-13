Today in Your Neighborhood: May 13

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happening today in your neighborhood:

KILLEEN POLICE K-9 UNIT:

The Killeen Police Department’s K-9 Unit invites families to a special Kids’ Night Out event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bubba’s 33 on East Central Texas Expressway.

Attendees will have the chance to meet K-9 officers, learn about their role in keeping the community safe, and take photos with the dogs. A surprise collectible giveaway is also planned. The event is free and open to the public.

COPPERAS COVE:

City officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at 1 p.m. to celebrate the reopening of the newly renovated Duck Pond walking trail and bridges at City Park.

The public is invited to attend the 1206 West Avenue B event and enjoy the improved outdoor space.

MARLIN CITY COUNCIL MEETING:

The Marlin City Council will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m., with key updates on the city’s water infrastructure on the agenda. Representatives from the Texas Water Development Board are expected to provide progress reports on several ongoing projects in the city.

The Fire Chief and Interim City Manager will update council members on the city’s current water situation, including the status of portable water tankers and whether they are operational. The meeting is open to the public.