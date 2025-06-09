Today in Your Neighborhood: June 9

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Today in your neighborhood, a new electrical program helps veterans transition to civilian careers as Harker Heights mourns a longtime finance employee.

KILLEEN LAUNCHES NEW PROGRAM

Skillpoint Alliance is launching a new electrical program in Killeen today aimed at helping veterans transition into high-demand careers. The program offers specialized training for former service members looking to enter the electrical field.

Those interested in attending future classes can find more information on our website.

HARKER HEIGHTS CLOSED

Meanwhile, the Harker Heights Finance Department will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today for the funeral of Susan Crawley, who served as a vital member of both the department and community for 15 years.

Community members are wearing pink today to show their support for Crawley's family and honor her memory.

25 NEWS CARES

Additionally, our 25 Cares Blood Drive with Carter Blood Care is happening today at four locations: Bob Mills in Temple, Killeen Auto Group, Sluháček's in West, and Cinemark in Waco.

Josh Crawford will be reporting live from Killeen with information on how you can get involved in the blood drive.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.