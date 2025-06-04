Today in Your Neighborhood: June 4

GOV. ABBOTT

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in Central Texas today to sign a new public education funding bill into law. The bill will provide over $8 billion in new funding for public schools and a $4 billion teacher pay raise, according to the governor's office.

The governor will sign the bill in Salado at 3 p.m.

WOODWAY STORYTIME

In other community news, Woodway's Chief of Police El-Halabi will be reading a story to kids and helping them make arts and crafts at the Carleen Bright Arboretum today at 10 a.m.

TEMPLE GRAND OPENING

Meanwhile, "Chicken Salad Chick" is opening its doors for a grand opening in Temple starting at 10 a.m. The first 100 customers will win free chicken salad for a year.

