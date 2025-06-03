Today in Your Neighborhood: June 3

COPPERAS COVE ISD

Copperas Cove Independent School District is kicking off its summer feeding program today. Children 18 and under can receive free breakfast and lunch at four campuses across the district.

WACO ISD

In Waco, Waco High School is hosting a live auction today to sell school surplus items, including pianos, tables, chairs, and more. The auction begins at 10 a.m. on campus.

All purchases must be picked up by Friday, June 6, at 4 p.m.

BELL COUNTY TRAINING

Meanwhile, the Bell County Sheriff's Office is conducting training exercises at Academy Intermediate School today. Residents should not be alarmed if they see law enforcement activity at the campus.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.