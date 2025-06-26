Today in Your Neighborhood: June 26

BELL COUNTY:

Bell County commissioners are holding a budget town hall tonight at Texas A&M University-Central Texas. Residents can ask questions about property taxes or the current county budget starting at 6 p.m.

WACO:

Today is day two of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization's open house. The city is planning to spend over $1 million in federal grants on bike and pedestrian safety and wants public input. The event takes place at the South Waco Community Center at 4 p.m.

BRAZOS VALLEY YMCA:

Meanwhile, the Brazos Valley YMCA is kicking off its summer day camp. Children of all ages can enjoy 10 weeks of fun activities at the Fellowship Church on Colgate Drive, starting at 10 a.m.

