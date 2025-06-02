Today in Your Neighborhood: June 2

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Today in your neighborhood, La Vega and Temple school districts launch a summer feeding program as the Bell County health clinic temporarily closes.

LA VEGA AND TEMPLE ISD:

La Vega and Temple Independent School Districts are launching their summer feeding programs today. Free breakfasts and lunches will be served at campuses across the area every Monday through Thursday.

BOSQUE COUNTY TRAFFIC:

Meanwhile, Bosque County residents should prepare for traffic disruptions as TxDOT crews begin work on Highway 174. The overlay operations will take place from FM 56 to the Hill County line, causing lane closures in the area.

BELL COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH:

In Bell County, the Public Health District's Temple clinic is temporarily closing. The district director states that there is no timeline for when or if it will reopen due to funding issues.

However, the Belton and Killeen offices remain open, fully staffed, and are accepting patients.

