Today in Your Neighborhood: June 19

MEXIA JUNETEENTH

Mexia is hosting the nation's longest-running Juneteenth celebration starting today with a parade at 10 a.m., followed by three days of family-friendly activities.

MARLIN PARADE

Marlin is also holding a Juneteenth parade this morning at 10 a.m., with the route beginning at the Falconer Center.

U.S. ARMY BIRTHDAY BALL

Meanwhile, the U.S. Army's 250th birthday ball is taking place today in Killeen. The celebration will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

